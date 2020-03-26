Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 571.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,222 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Middleby worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.