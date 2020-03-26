Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,671 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nutanix worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. Nutanix Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $939,192.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639 in the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

