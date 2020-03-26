Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 468.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. UBS Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of TRP opened at $41.31 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.612 dividend. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.04%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.