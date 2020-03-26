Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,382 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -16.16%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

