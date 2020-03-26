Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,714 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Inphi worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inphi by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Inphi by 65.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPHI opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.64. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

