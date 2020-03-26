Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 124,372 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 291,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,551,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,591,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

CPRT opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

