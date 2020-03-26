Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 15,120 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hill-Rom worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

NYSE HRC opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.