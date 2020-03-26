Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,062 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

