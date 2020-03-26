Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 172,368 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 172,368 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.76. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.