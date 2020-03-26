Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 181,699 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,699 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 818.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 198,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $200,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 942 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $39,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,657. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

