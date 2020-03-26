Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 29,907 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of First Horizon National worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

NYSE:FHN opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

