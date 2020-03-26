Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 39,702 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,702 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,545,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 805.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 40,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

