Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OneMain worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,039.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.