Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 88,738 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ PDD opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.