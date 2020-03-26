Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1,488.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,767,000 after purchasing an additional 442,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after acquiring an additional 229,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 110,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,781.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 347,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. ValuEngine downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

