Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 153.7% in March

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, an increase of 153.7% from the February 27th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

CULP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Culp by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CULP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 76,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,898. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.68. Culp has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $21.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.44%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

