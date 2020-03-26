Curecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $16,495.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00595853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008004 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,465,229 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

