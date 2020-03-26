CVCoin Hits Market Cap of $294,289.79 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 21% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $294,289.79 and $14,693.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.02593579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00185229 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042146 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

