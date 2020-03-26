CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 65.1% in March

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the February 27th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,942. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.13% of CVD Equipment worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.