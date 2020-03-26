CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,715,016. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

