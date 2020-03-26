Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyanotech Corp (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Cyanotech stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cyanotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. Cyanotech had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

