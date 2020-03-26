Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the February 27th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CYCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

CYCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 213,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,968. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

