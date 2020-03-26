Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Down 38.1% in March

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 27th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 67,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.48. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cyren will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cyren news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 4,624,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyren by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyren by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.