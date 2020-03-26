Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 47.56%.

CYRN opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.48. Cyren has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

