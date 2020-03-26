CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CyrusOne by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,331,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $50.99 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

