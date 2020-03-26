CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of CyrusOne worth $91,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

