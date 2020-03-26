Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report $6.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.30 million and the highest is $7.24 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $5.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $30.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.30 million to $33.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $42.25 million, with estimates ranging from $35.02 million to $49.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million.

CTSO has been the topic of several research reports. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 67.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 268,829 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41,540 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.