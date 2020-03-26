D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.73% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

DHI stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. 4,558,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,303. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

