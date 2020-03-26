DAD (DAD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.63 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. DAD has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.58 or 0.04937581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00063020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010512 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003457 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

