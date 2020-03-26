Dai Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Radar Relay and OasisDEX. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.02586695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00186180 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, YoBit, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC and OasisDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

