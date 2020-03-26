Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DMGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 706 ($9.29) to GBX 632 ($8.31) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 789.56 ($10.39).

LON:DMGT traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 677 ($8.91). 161,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.34. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 809.30.

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

