Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €43.71 ($50.82).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock traded down €0.49 ($0.57) on Thursday, hitting €29.28 ($34.04). 8,940,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12 month low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a 12 month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.65 and a 200 day moving average of €45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.