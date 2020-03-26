Damien Mcdevitt Sells 9,417 Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Stock

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.29. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.35%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

AKCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

