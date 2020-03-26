Damstra Holdings Ltd (ASX:DTC) Insider Johannes Risseeuw Acquires 20,000 Shares

Damstra Holdings Ltd (ASX:DTC) insider Johannes Risseeuw acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,936.17).

Johannes Risseeuw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Johannes Risseeuw acquired 16,791 shares of Damstra stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,096.98 ($9,288.64).

Damstra stock traded up A$0.10 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$0.60 ($0.43). 164,854 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Damstra Company Profile

Damstra Holdings Limited provides workplace management solutions to various industry segments worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements integrated hardware and software-as-a-service solutions that enable industries to track, manage, and protect their employees, contractors, and extended workforce, as well as assists organizations in managing risks associated with workplace safety requirements and regulatory changes.

