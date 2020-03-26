Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $129.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

