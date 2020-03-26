Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $82,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,333. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average is $147.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

