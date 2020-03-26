Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,843,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $743,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70,532 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,352,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $514,600,000 after acquiring an additional 244,012 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,316,000 after acquiring an additional 125,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.66. 5,268,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

