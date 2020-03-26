Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Danaher stock traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.66. 5,268,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,842. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

