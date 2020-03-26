Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $9.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.66. 5,268,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,842. Danaher has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $59,030,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,402,000 after acquiring an additional 382,882 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.