DAPS Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $501,695.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $501,695.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SWFT, Bitmart, txbit.io and Bitbox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00050009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.71 or 0.04843036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00063593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003450 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, STEX, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

