DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 27th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Adam K. Stern bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $63,075.00. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

DRIO traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 17,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,393. DarioHealth has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($7.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($6.70). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 234.63% and a negative return on equity of 216.56%.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.