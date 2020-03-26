Darren Cooper Purchases 250,000 Shares of Spectur Ltd (ASX:SP3) Stock

Spectur Ltd (ASX:SP3) insider Darren Cooper bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,184.40).

Shares of ASX:SP3 traded down A$964,626.95 ($684,132.59) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$0.06 ($0.04). 11,267 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.83. Spectur Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of A$0.20 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

About Spectur

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

