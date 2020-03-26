Dash Hits Market Cap of $640.38 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $68.11 or 0.01009663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, HBUS and Exrates. During the last week, Dash has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $640.38 million and approximately $548.41 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031461 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,401,435 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

