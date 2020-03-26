DaTa eXchange Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.05014058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00063127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003428 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

