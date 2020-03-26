Datacoin (DTC) Market Capitalization Tops $23,697.74

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,697.74 and approximately $12.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 109.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003871 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001092 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000436 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035788 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.