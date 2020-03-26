Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $518,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,809. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,336 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $21,886,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

