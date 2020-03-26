Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

DDOG traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,154,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,441 shares of company stock worth $45,417,973.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $7,898,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

