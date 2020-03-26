Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 27th total of 65,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DTSS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 31,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $39.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.22. Datasea has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Datasea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems.

