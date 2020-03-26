DATx Trading Up 3.7% This Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $230,393.71 and approximately $368,068.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Rfinex, IDEX and FCoin. During the last week, DATx has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02570671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00196460 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

