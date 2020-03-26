David Dicker Buys 50,000 Shares of Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Ltd (ASX:DDR) insider David Dicker acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of A$199,800.00 ($141,702.13).

David Dicker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, David Dicker acquired 11,565 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.19 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of A$59,999.22 ($42,552.64).

Shares of Dicker Data stock traded up A$0.57 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$5.27 ($3.74). 217,687 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $854.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is A$6.70. Dicker Data Ltd has a 12-month low of A$3.77 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of A$8.09 ($5.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is 83.09%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers a product portfolio of various technology vendors, including HP, Cisco, Toshiba, ASUS, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other brands. Dicker Data Limited sells its products to approximately 5,000 resellers.

